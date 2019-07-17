Men’s League
June 25
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 25-12
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball 14-10
July 09
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 14-3
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-9
Patton Softball over Austin Powders Co 9-3
Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-0
Standings
Cap America 17-2
Patton Softball 12-7
Austin Powders Company 10-9
Silver Mines Baptist Church 9-10
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-20
Women’s League
July 10
Bucktoothed Beavers over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 14-3
Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 3-2
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 19-0
Newbs and Goobs over Cap America 20-0
Standings
Newbs and Goobs 9-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 6-3
Cap America 3-5
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-10
Coed League
Standings
Mavericks 9-1
Young Guns 8-2
Custom Bait and Lures 2-8
Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-9
