Men’s League

June 25

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 25-12      

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball 14-10

July 09

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 14-3

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-9

Patton Softball over Austin Powders Co 9-3

Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-0                                         

Standings

Cap America 17-2

Patton Softball  12-7

Austin Powders Company 10-9

Silver Mines Baptist Church 9-10

Poor Boys Trash Service  0-20

Women’s League

July 10

Bucktoothed Beavers over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 14-3

Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 3-2

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 19-0

Newbs and Goobs over Cap America  20-0

Standings

Newbs and Goobs 9-0

Bucktoothed Beavers  6-3

Cap America 3-5

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-10

Coed League

Standings

Mavericks 9-1

Young Guns 8-2

Custom Bait and Lures 2-8

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-9

