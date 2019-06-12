{{featured_button_text}}

Men’s League

May 7

Cap America over Austin Powders Co 9-8

Cap America over Patton Softball 18-13

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service  29-7

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 13-12

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Austin Powders Company 15-13

May 14

Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 20-3

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 16-4

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 23-4

Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 21-1

Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 22-10

May 28

Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 17-10

Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 16-8

Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 19-4

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-1

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 22-16

Cap America over Patton Softball 18-3

Standings

Cap America 7-0

Patton Softball  5-2

Silver Mines Baptist Church 2-4

Austin Powders Company 2-4

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-6

Women’s League

May 22

Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 13-9

Bucktoothed Beavers over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 16-1

Newbs and Goobs over Cap America 11-2

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 10-4

Standings

Bucktoothed Beavers 2-0

Newbs and Goobs 2-0

Cap America 0-2

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-2

Coed League

May 17

Poor Boys Lawn Care over Custom Bait and Lures 21-9

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-2

Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 20-0

Young Guns over Mavericks  23-20

May 31

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 13-6

Young Guns over Evans Lawn Care 12-5

Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 25-0

Mavericks over Evans Lawn Care 19-3

Standings

Young Guns 4-0

Mavericks  3-1

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-3

Custom Bait and Lures 0-4

