Men’s League
May 7
Cap America over Austin Powders Co 9-8
Cap America over Patton Softball 18-13
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 29-7
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 13-12
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Austin Powders Company 15-13
May 14
Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 20-3
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 16-4
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 23-4
Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 21-1
Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 22-10
May 28
Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 17-10
Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 16-8
Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 19-4
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-1
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 22-16
Cap America over Patton Softball 18-3
Standings
Cap America 7-0
Patton Softball 5-2
Silver Mines Baptist Church 2-4
Austin Powders Company 2-4
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-6
Women’s League
May 22
Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 13-9
Bucktoothed Beavers over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 16-1
Newbs and Goobs over Cap America 11-2
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 10-4
Standings
Bucktoothed Beavers 2-0
Newbs and Goobs 2-0
Cap America 0-2
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-2
Coed League
May 17
Poor Boys Lawn Care over Custom Bait and Lures 21-9
Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-2
Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 20-0
Young Guns over Mavericks 23-20
May 31
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 13-6
Young Guns over Evans Lawn Care 12-5
Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 25-0
Mavericks over Evans Lawn Care 19-3
Standings
Young Guns 4-0
Mavericks 3-1
Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-3
Custom Bait and Lures 0-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.