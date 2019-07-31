{{featured_button_text}}
SportsItems

Men’s League

July 23

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball 16-5

Austin Powders Co over Patton Softball 17-1

Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-0

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 22-4

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 22-3

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball-NA                                           

Standings

Cap America 17-2

Austin Powders Company 12-9

Patton Softball 12-10

Silver Mines Baptist Church 11-11

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-22

Women’s League

July 24

Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 8-4

Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers  9-6

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches  19-1

Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers NA

Standings

Newbs and Goobs 11-0

Bucktoothed Beavers  6-5

Cap America 5-5

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches  0-12

Coed League

July 19

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service 19-2

Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn 15-5

Mavericks over Young Guns 14-13

Custom Bait and Lures over Mavericks 14-13

July 26

Young Guns over Por Boys Lawn Service 21-5

Custom Bait and Lures over Young Guns 12-10

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Service 9-7

Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 19-4                        

Standings

Mavericks 12-2

Young Guns 10-4

Custom Bait and Lures 5-9

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-13

