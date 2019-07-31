Men’s League
July 23
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball 16-5
Austin Powders Co over Patton Softball 17-1
Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-0
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 22-4
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 22-3
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Patton Softball-NA
Standings
Cap America 17-2
Austin Powders Company 12-9
Patton Softball 12-10
Silver Mines Baptist Church 11-11
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-22
Women’s League
July 24
Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 8-4
Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers 9-6
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 19-1
Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers NA
Standings
Newbs and Goobs 11-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 6-5
Cap America 5-5
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-12
Coed League
July 19
Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service 19-2
Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn 15-5
Mavericks over Young Guns 14-13
Custom Bait and Lures over Mavericks 14-13
July 26
Young Guns over Por Boys Lawn Service 21-5
Custom Bait and Lures over Young Guns 12-10
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Service 9-7
Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 19-4
Standings
Mavericks 12-2
Young Guns 10-4
Custom Bait and Lures 5-9
Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.