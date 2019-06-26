{{featured_button_text}}
SportsItems

Men’s League

June 18

Cap America over Austin Powders Company 14-11

Cap America over Patton Softball 17-14

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-0

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-3

Austin Powders Company over Silver Mines Baptist Church 29-21

Austin Powders Company over Silver Mines Baptist Church 21-6                                                                            

Standings

Cap America 11-1

Patton Softball 9-4

Silver Mines Baptist Church 7-7

Austin Powders Company  5-7

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-13

Women’s League

June 19

Bucktoothed Beavers over Ice Cold Pitches/D&D Towing 17-16

Newbs and Goobs over Ice Cold Pitches/D&D Towing 19-4

Standings

Newbs and Goobs 7-0

Bucktoothed Beavers 4-3

Cap America 3-3

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-8

Coed League

June 7

Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 9-7

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care  28-3

Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 20-4

June 14

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 15-3

Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6

Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-10

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 23-17

Standings

Mavericks 7-1

Young Guns 6-2

Custom Bait and Lures 2-4

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-7

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments