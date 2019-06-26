Men’s League
June 18
Cap America over Austin Powders Company 14-11
Cap America over Patton Softball 17-14
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-0
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 17-3
Austin Powders Company over Silver Mines Baptist Church 29-21
Austin Powders Company over Silver Mines Baptist Church 21-6
Standings
Cap America 11-1
Patton Softball 9-4
Silver Mines Baptist Church 7-7
Austin Powders Company 5-7
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-13
Women’s League
June 19
Bucktoothed Beavers over Ice Cold Pitches/D&D Towing 17-16
Newbs and Goobs over Ice Cold Pitches/D&D Towing 19-4
Standings
Newbs and Goobs 7-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 4-3
Cap America 3-3
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-8
Coed League
June 7
Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 9-7
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 28-3
Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 20-4
June 14
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 15-3
Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6
Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-10
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 23-17
Standings
Mavericks 7-1
Young Guns 6-2
Custom Bait and Lures 2-4
Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-7
