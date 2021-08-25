Twenty years is long enough to have been in Afghanistan, but it is unthinkable to me that as America worked to end one of our longest wars, that this administration could have been so catastrophically unprepared for the crisis that is following. If any Missouri families have loved ones who are currently stuck in Afghanistan and trying to get out, please contact my office and we will do whatever we can to help get them home safely.

The Taliban – the government who once gave safe haven to Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda – was able to overthrow the Afghan government and take over the country with remarkable speed in less than 6 weeks. On August 19, we learned that Joe Biden’s White House was warned by its own State Department that the Taliban’s takeover would happen imminently once U.S. troops started drawing down, so it is unacceptable to me that there was no plan to get Americans out of the country or destroy our weapons throughout the country – particularly with the knowledge that a government as brutal as the Taliban would likely be in control. The images of the Taliban in possession of U.S. weapons, and Americans fleeing our embassy as we did at the end of Vietnam will be used in terrorist recruitment videos for years to come. These images were absolutely avoidable.