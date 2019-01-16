The Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion regarding the Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road, Monday evening during its bi-monthly meeting.
The bridge in question has remained closed for more than a year. Inspectors deemed it unsafe in early January 2018. While solutions and funding have been discussed, the City of Fredericktown continues to work toward reopening it.
City Administrator James Settle approached the board with an idea to work along side Madison County as a way to provide funding and a solution which would keep the bridge two lanes as well as remove the weight-limit on the bridge.
Settle showed the council a sketched out version of the design which would feature floating footings and prefab beams.
Settle said the bridge would be longer but would not create any more space for water to go underneath.
City Engineer Tim Bear said his concern always has been the hydraulic capacity of the opening underneath and worries about the abutments being washed out.
"We haven't solved that issue, but you would be getting a new deck," Baer said.
The previous idea to fix the bridge was put out for bid and came back at around $97,000. This would have made the bridge one lane and extended the guard rails bringing the current bridge up to MoDOT specifications.
"The discussion a month ago was there was some thought that there was another pot of money that could be tapped into to pay for this thing," Baer said. "Well what that actually is, is what they call soft match which is part of the BRO funding mechanism to use federal funds on these county road bridge projects."
Baer said this bridge project would qualify, but the city would pay for the work and then a soft credit would be given for a future project.
"The county would pay for the engineering, the city would pay for the bridge and then the county would get the soft match money," County Commissioner Tom Stephens said. "We don't have enough money in the account to help build the bridge, but we came up with the $130,000 as an estimate that would not cap over that amount but the estimate we received was around $102,000."
Baer said the benefit to the city by working with the county would be to have the engineering paid for and the city would be getting a better bridge.
City Attorney Mary Boner seemed hesitant to continue with the project as she stated she would like to speak with Baer more on the topic and do some research on who would be responsible for what in the agreements.
"The statute wants you to look at the qualifications of three engineers to select for a project," Boner said. "I guess we would have two, Tim and whoever this other guy is."
Baer said he would just like to know where the numbers are coming from and what is included before moving forward.
Settle added the city will need to be careful with funding as to not go over the $130,000 as the transportation reserve would be low after funding both the bridge and the Newberry project.
"There is no doubt they both need to be done," Settle said. "We've got around $390,000 in the transportation reserve and it will take it all."
The council decided to gather more information before moving forward.
In other business, the council approved a request by the sanitation department for emergency repairs to a loader at the landfill and to purchase a 1986 MAC roll-off truck.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark made a request to attend Winter Fire School in Columbia, Feb. 1 to 3. The council approved the request.
A request by Water Supervisor Junior Shell to repair the north side of the west building at the Water Treatment Plant was also approved.
Waste Water Plant Manager Vince Grieshaber brought to the attention of the board issues his department has with fats, oils and grease management.
Grieshaber stated there is currently no suggested way of disposing of fats, oils and grease and it can cause an issue in the system. He requested a policy or program be put in place to help guide residents and businesses using city utilities on the proper way of disposing of these substances.
The council voted to revise the apprentice agreement that was put in place in 2011. The agreement previously paid for four years of schooling for an apprentice to become a lineman as long as the person continued to work for the city through school as well as for four years after graduating.
The new policy will remove a liquidated damages provision which created additional penalties for the employee terminating employment after the initial four years.
The council approved the new policy which would only require the tuition to be paid back to the city upon termination before the end of the four years after graduation.
The council then went into closed session where it voted to proceed on the sale of property in the business park.
During the regular session, Boy Scout Dylan Farrell of Troop 27 led the council in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The council then passed an ordinance to adopt procedures for net metering.
"What this does, allowing really isn’t a word in this ordinance, it's to give guidance and control to the city that they can inspect and make sure everything is safe when they have solar panels," City Building Inspector Richard Macke said. "Also, if they produce enough to sell back to the city we will have a policy."
Boner said the city is required to enter into an agreement with citizens who would want to use solar panels, but this ordinance creates parameters and a process available to them.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 28 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
