After accident, Desloge fire trucks 'a game changer' for Marquand

The Desloge Fire Department has stepped up to help a fellow fire department in need.

After an accident a couple of months ago, the Marquand Fire Department lost its big tanker truck.

Out on a call one night, one of the firefighters was turning the truck around when it died. He lost control and it rolled down a 50-foot embankment.

“It flipped at least one and a half times and destroyed the truck,” Fire Chief Jim Starkey said. “Lucky for us, the guy that was driving the truck didn't get injured. Two small cuts on him was all he got. It was a 2,000 gallon tanker and we just lost a decent truck. It was one of our better trucks.”

The Desloge Fire Department just happened to have a 1992 tanker truck and a 1987 pumper that weren’t being used anymore. So, during the city’s monthly meeting on Monday night, the Board of Aldermen voted to wave the bidding process and approve a sale of the two trucks to Marquand for $15,000, the money the department was able to get through fundraisers and insurance money.

“I appreciate you looking out for your fellow firemen,” Desloge Mayor David Shaw said to Fire Chief Jared Meador and Assistant Fire Chief Larry Penberthy at the meeting.

Starkey said it means a whole lot to the department.