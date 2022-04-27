After Prom Party, extending the fun

After Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors danced the night away at the FHS Prom, Saturday, they walked across the parking lot to the After Prom Party.

The 4th annual event, organized by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church, offered a safe place to extend the night and gave away thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

"I think the party went very well," Missy Bowman said. "The students seemed to really enjoy themselves."

Bowman said the escape rooms, by Outer Edge Escape Rooms, seemed to be very popular as they stayed busy throughout the night.

"Karaoke started off slow, but then groups started participating," Bowman said. "Seriously, it was more of a hit than I thought it would have been. It was fun to watch. BINGO was also a hit with many of them and I was not sure if they would like it or not."

Bowman said, thanks to the generosity of the community, the event had $1,200 donated as well as many gift cards and an abundance of prizes. Some of the larger prizes included a laptop, TV, and a full size arcade style Atari game.

"I am very appreciative that we have a community that supports activities for our children," Bowman said. "I would like to thank everyone that donated in any way. The donations and support is really what made this event possible."

Bowman said 55 students came out to take part in the festivities.

"I would like to thank the students that came," Bowman said. "There were many other activities that they could have been participating in after prom, and we are glad they joined us. They are the reason that we plan this event. I also appreciate the volunteers that helped plan, set up and chaperoned during the party. This would not have been possible without them."

