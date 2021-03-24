Ag. Ed. Department receives NRA Grant

The Fredericktown Agricultural Education Department recently received a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The grant consists of archery and hunting equipment designed to enhance the current curriculum for the Conservation and Natural Resources class taught at the high school.

The equipment awarded will help meet the objective of showing the relevance and excitement that archery shooting has in society from controlling the population of animals to recreational shooting. Students will develop a need to be engaged in and communicate about outdoor activities.

The equipment awarded will also be offered to use for the local 4-H members, so they can also learn about archery and the outdoors.

The awarded items consisted of compound bows, arrows, safety equipment for archery shooters, standard youth targets, 3-D targets, as well as other outdoor related equipment.

“The NRA Foundation grants provide essential program funding, ensuring the availability of quality training and educational opportunities nationwide. Grants benefit programs such as youth education, law enforcement training, hunter education, conservation, firearms and marksmanship training and safety, and much more. Through its grant support of eligible educational programs, The NRA Foundation carries out its important educational mission across the country. Foundation grants allow shooting sports-related programs to develop, expand, and enhance their educational curricula to deliver valuable services to millions of Americans.” (http://www.nrafoundation.org/)

