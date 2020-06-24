Agencies seek public comment on proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri

We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, acting as trustees for Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration, are seeking public input on a draft plan to restore resources in injured by impacts from lead mining in Jefferson County Missouri.
We invite the public to review the plan, on the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri. Agency representatives will be available by phone or email to discuss the proposed restoration project described in the draft restoration plan for Jefferson County. The proposed project includes a coordinated effort with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Corps of Engineers’ pilot project designed to stabilize areas of eroding banks along the Big River near the confluence of Calico Creek. The proposed restoration project provides stream bank and floodplain revegetation, soil stabilization, and upland timber stand improvement covering nearly 600 acres.
The proposed restoration work will be supported through funded conservation easements and management funds to ensure long-term sustainability of the restoration. These projects will benefit fish and wildlife resources in and near the Big River. Funding for the proposed restoration projects comes from a settlement with ASARCO, LLC for natural resource damages associated with the release of hazardous substances at the Federal Mine and Mill Complex in St. Francois County.
Southwest Jefferson County is part of the larger Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District. The Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District spans multiple counties from 40 to 90 miles south-southwest of St. Louis, Missouri and is located in the Big River, Black River and St. Francis River watersheds. It is one of the largest lead-producing regions of the world.
Public participation is an important part of the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process. The health and safety of members of the public, employees, volunteers and partners is our number one priority while we work with federal, state and local partners to slow the spread of the novel Corona virus. In lieu of a public meeting, the trustees will post information about the proposed natural resource project in Jefferson County. We encourage comments and input from the public on the draft restoration plan and will accept them through July 16, 2020.
Members of the public should submit their comments to:
Dave Mosby
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
101 Park DeVille Dr. Suite A
Columbia, MO 65203
dave_mosby@fws.gov or call 573-476-9552.
To obtain a copy of the draft restoration plan and to learn more about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process and the Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District, visit the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri. Check back to this site for updates and new information.
