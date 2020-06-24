Agencies seek public comment on proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, acting as trustees for Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration, are seeking public input on a draft plan to restore resources in injured by impacts from lead mining in Jefferson County Missouri.

We invite the public to review the plan, on the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri. Agency representatives will be available by phone or email to discuss the proposed restoration project described in the draft restoration plan for Jefferson County. The proposed project includes a coordinated effort with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Corps of Engineers’ pilot project designed to stabilize areas of eroding banks along the Big River near the confluence of Calico Creek. The proposed restoration project provides stream bank and floodplain revegetation, soil stabilization, and upland timber stand improvement covering nearly 600 acres.