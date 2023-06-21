Is your family looking to vacation close to home but wanting to find fun family activities that incorporate various attractions and tours? Are you interested in exploring Missouri’s outdoors and its multiple state parks? Are you into art and history? Perhaps your hobby centers around entertainment, food and drink? There are so many categories of fun to consider, but agriculture plays a part. That’s because the number one industry in the Show Me State, agriculture, offers entertainment and fun, even if you don’t realize it.

When paired together, agriculture and tourism form “agritourism,” one of the fastest growing sectors in the entertainment industry. As more farmers and ranchers seek new revenue streams to bring family members back to the farm, agritourism has created a popular option. The creativity of our farmers and ranchers to serve and entertain is beyond belief.

From working farms and farmer’s markets, you-pick orchards and berry farms, and corn mazes and pumpkin patches, these experiences can rival your favorite theme park. These mark just a few ways everyone can enjoy Missouri agriculture. Experience the industry with friends while sipping wine at some of the best wineries in the Midwest, or surprise your significant other with a night at a farm bed and breakfast. There are no limits to what agritourism offers, and our farmers and ranchers are constantly expanding the possibilities.

Are you looking for entertainment ideas in the country? Missouri Farm Bureau’s website has a detailed directory featuring several hundred Missouri-owned-and-operated agritourism businesses. Every summer, Missouri Farm Bureau hosts our annual Missouri Agritourism Conference in partnership with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

This year’s event will be July 16-18 in Excelsior Springs. The conference offers a glance into the variety of agritourism opportunities in the area. A special day tour of select venues culminates with a farm-to-table dinner and wine pairing with the Missouri Wine & Grape Board. If you’re interested in starting or expanding an agritourism business, experts will be on hand with a variety of resources to help you attain your goals.

But for those just looking for fun, check out the amazing destinations on our website at mofb.org before you schedule your next vacation or fun family activity. I’m confident you will find a location within our amazing state to meet your entertainment aspirations.