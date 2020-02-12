Albert Joseph 'A.J.' Fencl

Albert Joseph Fencl (A.J.) was born May 2, 1937 to Albert Joseph Fencl, Sr. and Alpha Lucreasey Graham, Duncan Fencl at Coldwater, Missouri. At the age of 82 years he left his earthly home on February 1, 2020 to be with Jesus in his heavenly home.
He and Phyllis Jean Whitener were united in marriage on September 17, 1955, a blessed union for more than 64 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Alma LuAnne (Roger) Moyers and Cheryl Maureen (Christopher) Morris, (Ron) Hiller.
Preceding Mr. Fencl in death were his parents; brother Richard W. Duncan (Naomi); sisters Anna (Paul) Lutz and Marie (Tom) Hennessey; son-in-law Christopher (Cheryl) Morris; and brother-in-law Ben E. (Kay) Whitener.
Survivors are his wife; daughters LuAnne and Cheryl; granddaughters Shanna (David, Sr.) Settle, Rachael Gina (Larry) Cooper, Stephanie "Annie" Morris Cook (Joey), Christal Hiller Claar (Caleb); grandson Robert (Alex) Morris; great grandchildren David Jr. (Ashley) Settle, Steven (Breanna) Settle, Elizabeth Settle, Aaron, Caleb, Levi and Reid Cooper, Charles (Kimmie) Cook, Samantha and Molly Cook, Rachel Marie Morris and Leah Claar; great great grandchildren Sadie Mae and Amelia Bryn Settle. Each one was very beloved by their husband, father or grandfather. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends were in his circle. He always had a piece of wisdom, scripture, or directions to share when the occasion called for it. He gave generously and loved deeply.
A.J. accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was 15-years-old and was baptized, becoming a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Shortly after his marriage he united with Twelve Mile Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon of that church in February 1973. He dearly loved his church family and working with its young people. That love extended to the St. Francois Baptist Association, where he was active with the youth camps. You should have seen him when a couple of the kids pushed him down the water slide. His love and service for Jesus and His church are apparent in the many lives that are changed because he allowed himself to be used by his Savior.
He loved meeting and talking with people. He said he never met a stranger. Two of his favorite subjects to talk about were God and the Bible. He was known for asking business acquaintances and the hospital staff if they were believers during his hospital stays.
Let us not forget about his fascination and tinkering with "old iron," tractors and anything related to them or otherwise mechanical. Then there were the miniature donkeys (ask Annie about the Hillbilly Pirate and the Donkey.) A favorite pastime was reading old western books or watching John Wayne movies. And always his love farming. A man of many facets.
After the long hospital stays he was so happy to get to come home on hospice care for the last almost 3 weeks of his life. On the last night he was able to speak lucidly, he suddenly spoke so clearly, "Praise God, praise God in all things, in trouble of whatever kind, financial or other, praise God. Count your blessings, thank you God for my blessings."
We celebrate the life of this wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great and greater grandfather while realizing that he is celebrating with his Heavenly Father.
Funeral services were Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Ed DeSpain officiating. Interment was at the Barber-Whitener Cemetery near Cherokee Pass.