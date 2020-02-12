Albert Joseph 'A.J.' Fencl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A.J. accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was 15-years-old and was baptized, becoming a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Shortly after his marriage he united with Twelve Mile Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon of that church in February 1973. He dearly loved his church family and working with its young people. That love extended to the St. Francois Baptist Association, where he was active with the youth camps. You should have seen him when a couple of the kids pushed him down the water slide. His love and service for Jesus and His church are apparent in the many lives that are changed because he allowed himself to be used by his Savior.

He loved meeting and talking with people. He said he never met a stranger. Two of his favorite subjects to talk about were God and the Bible. He was known for asking business acquaintances and the hospital staff if they were believers during his hospital stays.

Let us not forget about his fascination and tinkering with "old iron," tractors and anything related to them or otherwise mechanical. Then there were the miniature donkeys (ask Annie about the Hillbilly Pirate and the Donkey.) A favorite pastime was reading old western books or watching John Wayne movies. And always his love farming. A man of many facets.