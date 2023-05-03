The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown held its regularly scheduled meeting, April 24.

During work session, April Sarakas requested the use of the sidewalks around the court square, the week of the Azalea Festival, for a Sidewalk Chalk competition. Those participating would make a $5 donation to Relay for Life in order to have their work of chalk art judged.

The board approved the request. The winner will be chosen by a Facebook vote and can be found on the Madison County Relay for Life page.

Don Reese made a request to block off the court square for the Ride to the Wall Event planned for Sept. 15 and 16. The ride consists of hundreds of bikers who are making their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville. The riders will arrive in Fredericktown around 11 a.m. and depart around 12:30 p.m. both days.

Reese's request is to have the court square blocked from 10 a.m. until departure on both days. The aldermen approved the request.

Next, the park board made a request to have pickle ball lines marked off with tape on the existing tennis courts at Azalea Park. This request was approved.

The aldermen discussed a request to have banner ads around the perimeter of the Municipal Pool. This request was sent to the planning and zoning commission for approval.

A request to repair a sanitation trailer from Stella Environmental Services in the amount of $5,950 was approved.

The aldermen also approved the purchase of electric poles in the amount of $13,770 and electric wire in the amount of $30,262.19.

Police Chief Eric Hovis requested approval to renew the existing Mutual Aid Agreement with Mineral Area Drug Task Force. The board approved this request.

At the end of work session, the aldermen discussed whether or not meeting minutes should be posted to Facebook. No voting action was taken.

During regular session business, the aldermen went into closed session for one real estate matter. The board voted to sell 403 E. Marvin Ave. by advertising it is open for bids.

The next meeting of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Fredericktown will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, May 8 at City Hall.