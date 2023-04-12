The City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen met for its regularly scheduled meeting, April 10.

During regular session business, the election results were certified with a resolution and Ward I Alderman Paul Brown, Ward II Alderman Rick Polete, and Ward III Alderman Kevin Jones took their oaths of office.

Alderman Polete was nominated to continue holding his position as President of the Board. He accepted the nomination, and it was unanimously approved.

Next, Theresa Haribson was re-appointed as city clerk, Ashley Baudendistal was re-appointed as deputy clerk, Mary Boner was re-appointed as city attorney, and James Joyce was re-appointed the municipal judge.

Two resolutions were passed during new business both relating to election results. The first verified the imposition of an adult use of marijuana sales tax and the second was to verify the three aldermen up for re-election.

During public communications, Collin Follis asked the aldermen if they city has a social media policy. After learning there is not one in place, he said he would encourage the aldermen to adopt one. He said, the need for a policy came to his attention after an issue involving a social media post made during an open investigation.

City Attorney Boner said there is a draft policy being worked on, but it was never completed. The city officials agreed to bring the policy back to the forefront.

The remainder of the agenda was light with the two main topics of work session business being the approval of liquor licenses for 2023 and a discussion regarding the police department's ammo budget.

Ten liquor licenses were approved. Among those are Harp's, The Beer Haus, Lalo's Mexican Grill, Chuck's Short Stop, Dollar General #13129, Walmart, Dollar General #1211, C-Barn, The Depot Cafe, and BMW Convenience. Madison County Farm Supply has indicated it was not planning to renew this year.

Alderman Jim Miller voted "no," Alderman Bill Long was absent, while Aldermen Jones, Brown, Eddie Shankle and Polete voted "yes." The vote passed.

The ammo budget was brought up for clarification purposes. In a prior meeting, Feb. 13, the purchase of $9,997.92 worth of ammo was approved by the council. Then, at the March 27 meeting the aldermen approved a lease agreement for new tasers, at a cost of $4,869.35 per year, which would come out of the ammo budget. This caused some confusion in the community about whether or not the department has gone over its budget, as the budgeted amount, $10,000, had already been spent at the Feb. 13 meeting.

Police Chief Eric Hovis clarified the first amount will now be lower because it included the needed non-lethal ammo, but had not been purchased. The department will now be getting the non-lethal through the lease agreement.

The aldermen passed a motion to change the previous amounts to cover $5,000 for ammo and $5,000 for tasers.

Also in work session business, the aldermen approved a request from the fire department to have Fire Catt Precision perform fire hose testing at a cost of $3,299.20.

A request to purchase Microsoft 365 apps for business for one year from Zobrio in the amount of $4,410 was also approved. This is a budgeted expense and is purchased every year.

At the end of regular session business, the aldermen went into closed session for one personnel matter and one contract negotiation matter.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, April 24 at city hall.