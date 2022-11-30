Aldermen consider several topics

The City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen adjourned for its regularly scheduled meeting, Nov. 28.

During work session business the board approved employee compensation for good work in the form of a $50 gift card for each employee. Aldermen Paul Brown and Kevin Jones recused themselves from the vote.

The board also voted to close city hall and non-essential departments Dec. 23, in observance of Christmas Eve, Dec. 23. City Hall will also be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.

The second meeting in December, which would be Dec. 27, was canceled due to the holiday.

A request from Police Chief Eric Hovis to purchase a 2020 Dodge Durango from Pettus in the amount of $42,886, a budgeted item, was approved by the council with a 4-1-1 vote. Alderman Kevin Jones voted "nay" and Alderman Bill Long was absent.

Jones questioned whether or not the vehicle is the right fit for the department. Jones said, the vehicle has leather seats and an entertainment package and was not sure if it could be rotated into the fleet in the future.

Fredericktown PD Lieutenant Kyle Colyott was in attendance to answer any questions. He said the vehicle is currently set up as a civilian vehicle and is a charcoal color. The Durango will be for Hovis with the truck the chief currently drives going to the fleet for the K-9 unit.

Next, the aldermen approved a request for emergency repairs at the water plant. This damage, similar to previous requests, is due to the lightening storm several months ago. The storm has created more than $80,000 in damage reported so far.

The board then approved the purchase of new picnic tables and benches in the amount of $16,116 for City Lake Park and Memorial Park. The entire amount will be reimbursed through a Department of Natural Resources grant.

Colyott then approached the board with a request to move forward with a 50/50 matching grant to place mobile data terminals in patrol cars.

Colyott said, the total cost for the equipment would be $35,416 with the grant paying for half. He said, he did not want to move ahead with the application process unless he had approval from the board.

If awarded, the grant would pay for half the cost of the laptops, mounting equipment and printers. The current software used by the police department would work on the new equipment.

Colyott said, there is a deadline on the grant application process which is why he wanted to bring it to the aldermen for approval right away.

"Almost every department has went this direction," Colyott said. "It is becoming more and more common now just because technology is on the rise and we have to keep up with the times. It will enable our officers to stay on the street a lot longer. Issue tickets from the patrol car. Do reports from the patrol car. Keeps them from coming back to the office to do paperwork."

"I think it is an awesome idea to use that grant for this," Jones said. "It is definitely a needed upgrade to the department."

Since this would not be a budgeted item, the aldermen asked CPA John Boyd if this was something possible with the current budget.

Boyd said, the funds would have to come out of an area such as the Prop P fund to work.

"It is something that is inevitable," Colyott said. "We have kind of pushed it off enough. We do have a couple laptops floating around here and there but we don't have enough for each car. The laptops we are using are so outdated a lot of the software isn't going to be compatible. This just makes it a lot easier on us and the guys working the streets."

The aldermen approved the request allowing the police department to continue with the grant application process.

During regular session business, the council approved an ordinance adopting a stop sign at Kingsbury Boulevard at Garland Drive both directions.

An ordinance regarding a Head Start School Zone on S. Chamber Drive failed with Aldermen Jones, and Eddie Shankle voting "no," Long was absent, and Rick Polete, Jim Miller and Brown voting "yes."

The council then approved an ordinance relative to the grant of transportation enhancement funds for sidewalk construction along North Chamber Drive and along Garrett Street.

Next, the council approved a resolution adopting the Madison County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

During his administrator's report James Settle reported the city was not selected for the water or sewer line grant.

During the remarks of special privilege by the aldermen, Jones asked if there was anything the city can do to get Ameren to improve its lines. He said, the quality of the lines is causing frequent outages.

"I don't know if it is the right time to bring this up, but can we discuss the Ameren line that feeds the city," Jones said. "We have had quite a few non-weather related outages due to this line."

Settle said, last time the city tried to talk to someone about this problem they could not find out who to contact. He said, they may have to go over their heads.

"I know they are investing in their substation but the line from their substation to our substation is causing problems," Jones said. "I don't know if we can do something to put some pressure on them or what. There is a lot that needs to be done. I get that things happen but at the same time there seems to be issues."

Jones' comments were related to the power outage Sunday evening which was caused by a power line arcing and an explosion on the north side of town. The lines which caused the issue are not owned by the city and crews had to wait for Ameren to arrive before power could be restored.

"I want to thank the electric department, fire department, police and anyone else that was involved last night," Polete said. "I've seen the video. It was a pretty impressive explosion. I know three and a half hours feels like a long time, but it could have been a lot longer deal if we didn't have everybody responding and doing their job well, so I appreciate that."