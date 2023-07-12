Fredericktown’s board of aldermen gave its approval for a Fredericktown Homecoming parade during a brief work session and regular meeting, July 10, at city hall.

Speaking for the R-I School District, Tara Pruett explained the school is planning several festivities during the week leading up to the high school football game Oct. 13 against St. Francis Borgia. Pruett explained that assistant superintendent Melanie Allen is heading the homecoming committee and that she (Pruett) is heading the homecoming parade.

“There may be something which might change, but we are going to start off homecoming week with a parade on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.,” Pruett said.

She explained the parade would begin at the Rock Wall Ballpark and travel south on Marshall Street to West College, then west on College to Southwood. The route would turn right on Southwood, passing Stockhoff Nursing Home and then heading east on West Main Street. The parade would continue clockwise around the courthouse and down North Main toward Azalea Park.

Pruett said she expected the parade to cover approximately 1.3 miles and last just 30 minutes. There is plan to have food trucks and activities at the park following the parade, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The aldermen voted to approve parade proposal for 3 p.m., Oct. 8.

In other work session business, the aldermen approved a travel and training request for Erica Johnson, police department clerk to attend the Criminal Justice Information Services conference Sept. 25-28, in Branson, Missouri.

They discussed firefighter critical illness pool insurance coverage. They also recommended sending to the planning and zoning commission a request to combine three lots (506, 508, and 510 Newberry St.) into one.

In the regular board of aldermen meeting, under public communications, Craig Wood discussed a request to use a portion of the city's property attached to the new police department for a Veterans Memorial Garden.

“We've been talking about it quite a bit with the downtown revitalization committee, and quite a few veterans have come to me about it because I've spoken about it quite a bit,” Wood said.

He said it is a project where there are a bunch of four-foot-by-four-foot flower boxes strategically placed within a walking area with pavers. And the mission is to for one year to identify one family or one person to sponsor that box.

“There's no money involved,” Wood said. “When I say sponsor, I mean more like care for that box in the name of a veteran from their family or a friend, someone that's past or even currently living.”

Wood added, that after that one year, a small plaque is put on that box with the name of the veteran that box has been dedicated to. The goal is, after several years, to have these boxes become a legacy for the person who was honored in that box. He said there would be no cost to the city and volunteers would handle the minimal construction involved.

“We are requesting to be able to use a portion of that property there at 1237 West Highway 72 where the new police department is going to go,” Wood said. “In addition to being a veterans’ garden, we want to add police, fire, and EMS into this project as well.”

Wood then thanked the aldermen and mayor for the opportunity to explain the project to them.

The council passed three ordinances. The first was regarding regulations, relating to service animals in the city. The second was an agreement between the city and Clayton Kemp, relating to a settlement agreement and mutual full and general release.

The final ordinance authorized the city to participate in the Missouri Firefighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool. Each Fredericktown firefighter will have a $300,000 coverage limit. The cost to the city will be $2,394 in 2023 and $2,793 in 2024.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen will be July 24, at city hall.