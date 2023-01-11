Aldermen hold first meeting of 2023

The City of Fredericktown Board of Aldermen assembled for its first meeting of the year, Jan. 9.

The board began the meeting by approving a request for quote (RFQ) from Dille Pollard regarding repairs and remodeling of the new police department.

City Administrator James Settle said, Dille Pollard is the only architect the city has received a bid from and, as it is currently working on the fire house project, it would be a benefit to the city to use them for both projects.

The aldermen approved the request for quote and will be in contact with Dille Pollard.

Next, the board approved a request for repairs to the transfer station in the amount of $25,383.

Settle said, these problems have been mounting up over the years and have to be repaired. He said, some of the beams were rotted out where they met the concrete.

This repair may end up being a bigger project with this portion being one of possibly three. Settle said, the next project would possibly come in the summer and could result in a full shutdown of the transfer station for a week.

The aldermen also approved the purchase of block hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125.

Alderman Rick Polete questioned the purchase to ensure this was still the cheapest way to receive technical support.

Deputy City Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said, there was an added need for assistance due to issues caused by the lightening strike. These additional hours needed, totaling roughly $7,000 of block hours, will be covered by the insurance company as part of the lightening strike claim.

The board also approved a request by the fire department for repairs to the 850 AFL Pumper truck in the amount of $3,175.26 and a request from the police department for repairs to patrol car 704 in the amount of $2,738.29.

As an addition to the agenda, the aldermen where asked to approve a request for two emergency sewer repairs for a total cost of $30,000.

Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber said, there were two issues which happened at about the same time. He said, the issues were not weather related but rather caused by pipes which had collapsed due to age, wear and/or erosion. Jokerst Inc. responded to the call for help by the next day.

The aldermen approved the request.

The last request during work session business was for the purchase of paint in the amount of $5,157.

Settle said, the paint will not be purchased yet but he would like approval because it has been difficult to locate paint. He said, he hopes to be able to find some by March and would like to be able to make the purchase as soon as he has the opportunity.

The aldermen approved the request.

During regular session business, the board approved an ordinance to execute an amendment to the agreement with Dille Pollard, LLC relative to architectural services for design and construction of the new fire station. The amendment adds that both parties acknowledge and mutually agree that the City of Fredericktown's budget for the "Cost of Work" is $3,000,000.

The board then went into closed session for two contract matters.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen will be Jan. 23 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.