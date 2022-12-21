Aldermen look to the future

The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown adjourned for its regularly scheduled meeting, Dec. 12.

During work session business, the aldermen heard from Dennis Siders regarding the affordable housing project, Meadows of Fredericktown. Siders said, the project is well underway and he hopes to have some residents moved in by February of 2023.

The board discussed the possibility of helping to fund a Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. Overall, the aldermen seemed open to the idea of sharing the expenses with the county and Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The proposed position would work with the city, the county, and local businesses to help support local businesses, tourism, and economic development. This position would also help with grant writing.

The board voted to table the issued until the Jan. 9 meeting when the Madison County Chamber of Commerce representative can be present to discuss more details.

In other business, the board approved the most recent cost estimate of $2,905,261.47 for the new fire station.

The aldermen then discussed several requests regarding vehicle purchases, repairs, and maintenance.

A request to purchase a dump truck from Viking-Cives in the amount of $194,824 was approved.

The parks department requested to have a 1994 Ford repaired by Heartland Auto Repair in the amount of $3,513.56. This request was also approved.

A request by City Administrator James Settle to purchase two tires for the loader at the landfill in the amount of $7,795.18 was approved.

The discussion regarding a vehicle for the Chief of Police was revisited by the aldermen. At the board meeting, Nov. 28, the council approved the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Durango in the amount of $42,888 from Pettus Farmington. The agenda item, during the Dec. 12 meeting, showed the return of the Dodge for a full refund and instead the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer SSV model from Pettus Fredericktown in the amount of $43,999.

After some discussion, the aldermen voted to approve the change and allow the purchase of the Ford. Alderman Kevin Jones and Alderman Eddie Shankle voted "no" on the matter.

During regular session business, the board approved an ordinance to execute an agreement between the city and Madison County relative to dispatch services and 911.

The board also passed an ordinance for a minor subdivision. The request was made by Larry and Sue Settle.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall, Jan. 9.