Just two days after the Feb. 13 regular meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen, a special session was called to readdress the purchase of a police vehicle.

During the Feb 13 meeting, Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request to purchase a 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn from Pettus Automotive in the amount of $42,602.

This request was made after multiple vehicle requests had already been approved by the board. For one reason or another things did not work out and the purchases were never made.

Hovis found the 2021 Ram. The chief said he made the request for this vehicle due to difficulty in locating patrol vehicles, the cost being less than newer options, and the purchase would be from a local seller.

Before a vote could be called, Fredericktown citizen Collin Follis was allowed to share some of his concerns.

Follis said, he was mainly concerned about the cost of the vehicle and he believed it had too many unnecessary luxuries. He said he would rather see the city purchase a vehicle meant for police use, such as a police interceptor.

Follis went on to say he was led to believe these police vehicles would have to be ordered and had a long lead time. Out of curiosity, Follis said he contacted Lou Fusz Automotive and found out there were in fact several vehicles currently on the auto dealer's lot with more coming in next week.

Hovis said, after he heard this information from Follis, he took it upon himself to contact Lou Fusz Automotive as well to receive more information.

According to Hovis, during his phone call he learned the cost of the Ford Explorer, outfitted for police use, would cost substantially more and he received different numbers than what Follis had reportedly received.

Mayor Travis Parker said, obviously Hovis and the city would like to get the best deal, but they also would like to resolve this matter, so the police chief can focus on his job.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, Alderman Jim Miller made a motion to approved the purchase of the 2021 Ram, but the motion failed due to lack of a second.

The next day, the city clerk and deputy clerk took on the task of gathering quotes for police vehicles.

Three quotes were gathered. Pettus Fredericktown offered a 2023 Ford F-150, which had been previously ordered for the Bonne Terre Police Department, for $49,911, light bars and/or badging not included. JW Auto Sales has a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor with 22,500 miles with a utility package for $39,400. Lastly, Lou Fusz has a 2023 Police Interceptor, without utility package, for $50,100.

After much discussion among the aldermen regarding the three bids, they chose to stick to what was decided in the budget.

When consulted on the matter, John Boyd, CPA and accountant for the City of Fredericktown, said he would not recommend going over budget unless it would extend the life of the fleet.

Aldermen Paul Brown said, he would like to stick with the original plan of purchasing two used police vehicles for this budget year. One vehicle has already been purchased.

The board requested data regarding how often the used patrol cars are in need of repairs to see how much they really cost the city in the end. This data will help in determining if one new patrol car per year would be adequate for the rotation.

Aldermen Rick Polete said, the board is only a few months away from looking at the next budget and could consider purchasing one new patrol car next year instead of two used cars like in past years.

Brown made a motion to approve the sales quote from JW Auto for a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor in the amount of $39,400 plus the decal kit. The motion was seconded by Alderman Eddie Shankle and passed with one "nay" by Miller.

The board called this special meeting due to the time sensitive quotes and need to make a decision before the vehicles were sold to other municipalities.