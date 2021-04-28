Aldermen take next official step for two big projects

The subject of lighting for the sports complex was brought up during work session business. City Administrator James Settle said, he added the topic to the agenda because if they want lights out there this year, then the wheels need to start moving.

"I talked to (Electric Department Supervisor) Jeff (Lawson) and he said it is going to take several weeks to get the materials here," Settle said. "If we are going to do it this year, we need to get something ordered."

Settle said he spoke with the accountants and the money to pay for the project would have to be more of a loan from the electric department.

Alderman Harold Thomas said he thinks, with everything going on with the electric department, it would be better to wait a little while for the lights.

Alderman Rick Polete asked how up to date the quote in front of them was and questioned if prices were continuing to go up.

"The quote that we are going off, this figure, is back from January," Lawson said. "It is was good for 30 days. I'm sure the metal poles are going up and that."