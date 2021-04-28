Aldermen take next official step for two big projects

The Fredericktown City Council made progress on two big projects, Monday, with the passing of two ordinances.
At the regularly scheduled meeting, the aldermen unanimously passed two ordinances. One relates to the new public safety facility and the other to the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.
The ordinances were the next official step needed to enter into contracts and begin the projects.
The first authorized the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and FGM Architects for the design of the new public safety building. The contract listed the third or fourth quarter of 2021 as the target construction start date and quarter four of 2022 or quarter one of 2023 as the target completion date.
The public safety building is being paid for by a city-wide, half cent sales tax which was approved by residents with the passage of Proposition P, during the Aug. 7, 2018 primary election.
As for the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project, the ordinance authorizes the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Jokerst, Inc. The project will include water main replacement on Westside Drive, Northwood Avenue, and Maple Court.
During regular session business the council also passed an ordinance establishing a snow route in Chapter 355 of the code book.
The subject of lighting for the sports complex was brought up during work session business. City Administrator James Settle said, he added the topic to the agenda because if they want lights out there this year, then the wheels need to start moving.
"I talked to (Electric Department Supervisor) Jeff (Lawson) and he said it is going to take several weeks to get the materials here," Settle said. "If we are going to do it this year, we need to get something ordered."
Settle said he spoke with the accountants and the money to pay for the project would have to be more of a loan from the electric department.
Alderman Harold Thomas said he thinks, with everything going on with the electric department, it would be better to wait a little while for the lights.
Alderman Rick Polete asked how up to date the quote in front of them was and questioned if prices were continuing to go up.
"The quote that we are going off, this figure, is back from January," Lawson said. "It is was good for 30 days. I'm sure the metal poles are going up and that."
"Maybe we could get a current bid, a current estimate on what it's going to cost," Polete said. "I would like to know, whether we decide to do it or not. We are going to have to look at a real figure to make a decision. It may be $250,000. We don't know."
Polete said he is anxious to get the light done, but he would like to see what it is going to cost first.
The council asked Lawson to acquire updated bids from the two companies who offered the cheaper metal halide lights, to review at the next meeting, in order to make a more informed decision.
In an unrelated item, the council approved the purchase of electric poles in the amount of $9,099.85.
A public hearing was set for 5:15 p.m., May 24 at City Hall regarding a special use permit request from Dennis Siders of Madison County Council for Developmentally Disabled for the Community Unit Plan for Meadows of Fredericktown.
The council also approved planning and zoning's recommendation to split a lot at Jennifer St. by Kyle Stephens. The request will be brought back to the regular session of the May 10 meeting to be passed via ordinance.
A travel request for Airport Manager Joel Kemp to attend annual Missouri Airport Managers Association Conference June 1-3 at Lake of the Ozarks was approved by the council.
The aldermen then went into closed session for one legal matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is May 10 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com