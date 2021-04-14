Aldermen take oaths office

During work session business the council approved a bid from Jokerst Inc. in the amount of $168,599 and a request to purchase pipe materials from Core & Main for roughly $20,360, both for the 2021 Watermain Replacement Project.

City Engineer Tim Baer said the project will include Westside Drive, Northwood Avenue, and Maple Court. He said, the Maple Court section down to West Main Street was recently added to the project.

"We added that section because to tie it into the Northwood waterline that is existing there, it would have to be what we call a hot tap, which is a special tap you do on that main, that is pretty expensive," Baer said. "Rather than doing that, why don't we just go all the way down to Main Street because when they ran that new line a few years ago, they set it up with a T and valve and all we have to do is hook to that one and go. "

Baer said they are taking the roughly $6,000 which would have been used for a hot tap and applying it to more main extension down West Main Street.

"Having said that, we have expended the project a little from what was originally planned," Baer said. "We’ve put it out for bids, and we got five bids which I thought was really good."

Baer recommended the city accept the low bid from Jokerst Inc.