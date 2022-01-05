Alert of High Energy Prices for Winter 2021/2022

MPUA (Missouri Public Utility Alliance) recently sent the City of Fredericktown a memo concerning the potential for high energy prices and supply constraints in the coming 2021/2022 winter months.

The utility wholesale markets are based upon supply and demand – with limited supplies, prices go up.

Electricity could also have supply and demand issues resulting in high prices and pleas for conservation. Less natural gas could be available to generate electricity. Extreme, prolonged winter weather could make the situation even worse. To maintain grid reliability, alerts for reducing electric consumption could occur if demand outpaces supply.

Low-cost ways to save energy year-round:

Replace the heating system’s filter every three months or when dirty.

Seal air leaks around windows and doors by replacing worn-out materials or by using weatherstripping or caulk.

Adding insulation is one of the lowest cost energy efficiency improvements with one of the highest returns on an investment. Your attic should have 16-19 inches of insulation.

If possible, install a smart thermostat to make automatic adjustments when you are gone.

FREE ways to save on heating bills:

Wear layers of clothing and use extra blankets.

Set thermostat settings at 68 degrees or as low as possible while home.

Limit the use of natural gas fireplaces.

Lock doors and windows for a better seal. For drafty windows, close storm windows and consider keeping window shades closed at night for extra insulation.

Don’t block heating system air vents with furniture, curtains, or rugs.

Close fireplace damper when not in use.

Roll up a towel to put at the bottom of a leaky door to keep drafts at bay.

Investments for larger savings:

Insulation

Here are the minimum recommendations:

Attic Insulation: R-38 (12 to 15 inches)

Floor: R-19 above unheated areas (6 inches)

•Crawl Space Wall Insulation: R-10 with a vapor barrier (foam board)

Duct Insulation: R-13 in unheated areas

Rim Joist Insulation: R-13 (4 inches)

Windows

Install storm windows to provide additional insulation and to reduce air leakage.

Replace your old, leaky windows with new, energy-efficient double pane windows.

Ductwork and Air Distribution

Insulate all uninsulated ductwork in unconditioned spaces (attics and crawl spaces).

Air Conditioning

Replace your air conditioning unit with a new unit with a SEER rating of 14 or higher.

Heating

Replace your furnace with a new unit with an AFUE rating of 95 percent or higher.

Water

If your water heater is more than 7 years old, consider replacing it with an energy-efficient model.

Appliances

When replacing appliances, purchase Energy Star qualified models.

