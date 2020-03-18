All Ozark Regional Library locations close

All Ozark Regional Library locations will close at the end of business on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and will remain closed until further notice.

This has been a difficult decision for the library, but we have considered the best advice from federal, state, and local public health officials. We know that libraries are vital hubs in our communities, so while we feel we should be open to serve especially in such difficult times, we also value the well-being of our customers and staff above all else. The information we have received from the public health community suggests that this well-being is best served by a period of social distancing. The only way we can ensure that in our libraries is by closing our facilities.

All overdue fines will be suspended until we reopen.

While our physical libraries are closed we would encourage everyone to access our online resources. ORL has a large digital collection which includes ebooks and audiobooks through Missouri Libraries 2 Go, foreign language instruction through Mango Languages, and genealogy information through HeritageQuest. All of these are available via our website.

We know there is no substitute for a visit to your local branch, and we are committed to getting our locations reopened as soon as the situation allows.

Thank you all for your support of Ozark Regional Library. We hope to see you soon.

