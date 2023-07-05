Join Ozark Regional Library and the Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild for this intergenerational story time at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home and The Baptist Home.
The Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild will delight the crowd with tales and songs, and then we’ll make a craft together. Great for all ages. Registration is required. Sign up for this program at ozarkregional.org.
- Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, Friday, July 14, at 10 AM
- The Baptist Home, Friday, July 14, at 2 PM
Suzette Spitzmiller is Head of Programming at Ozark Regional Library. She can be reached at 573-546-2615 or sspitzmiller@ozarkregional.org