Allen hired as new R-I assistant superintendent

The Fredericktown R-I School District has hired Melanie Allen to be the new assistant superintendent for the 2020-2021 school district.
Allen, who grew up in Fredericktown, graduated as a Blackcat in 1998 and spent 10 years in the district as a third grade teacher and instructional coach. She also returned in 2014-15 as the preschool and primary principal.
"I can think of no better place to assume this new role than in the district where my education career began and will always be my 'home' community," Allen said. "It is very exciting to be coming back to my home district that invested in me as a student and I can return that investment."
Allen said, through the years she has developed many friendships and professional relationships within the district and looks forward to many more.
Allen has spent four years as a principal in the North County R-I School District and is currently the Roosevelt Elementary School Principal in the Farmington R-7 School District. She has an Early Childhood and Elementary teaching certification as well as a K-8 Principal certification, holds a Master's Degree in School Administration and a Specialist Degree in Educational Administration and Leadership.
"As a teacher, instructional coach and building principal of various grade levels, I have gained knowledge and experiences that I feel have prepared me to support and lead teachers, staff, principals and other school leaders to ensure that students are experiencing whole child learning and growth throughout their school years," Allen said. "As an experienced administrator, I aspire to a school culture and educational system conducive to student learning and development."
Allen said families and educators are under tremendous challenges today. She said she seeks to foster support for teachers and administration, strengthen relationships between school and community, enhance learning and growth opportunities offered through the district curriculum and instruction, and encourage parent and faculty teamwork.
"My goal is to initiate, lead and support programs that provide clear and concise information both internally to professional staff and students and externally to parents and community," Allen said. "My desire is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders and maintain whole student success as priority at Fredericktown R-I School District."
Allen said leaving her position as building principal will not be easy because she enjoys the every day interactions and relationships that come with spending such a great amount of time together as a team and with the students.
However, she said she is very excited about this new chapter in her educational career and looks forward to working with such a great board of education, district office team, building level administrators, teachers and students across the district.
"We are excited about Mrs. Allen returning to Fredericktown as an Assistant Superintendent," Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "She brings a wealth of knowledge in curriculum and assessment as well as many strong leadership and communication skills."
Starkey said Allen will add experience and an elementary perspective to the administrative team. He said she is well respected and will be a great addition to our staff.
"Students are priority at Fredericktown R-I, and this is evident in the countless opportunities, programs, and strong systems that are in place," Allen said. "I am blessed to again be a part of this great school and community."
