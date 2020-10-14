Allgier retires after 35 years

The City of Fredericktown recently wished Tim Allgier good luck as he enters into retirement after 35 years working for the city.

"Tim has worked in the Water Department for most of his career, but he has worked or at least helped out in all of the departments over these 35 years," City Administrator James Settle said. "There are very few people who can say they have dedicated this much time to one place of employment."

Settle said he is sure there is no one around who knows more about the water system of Fredericktown than Allgier.

"He could pretty much tell you what size water line is in the ground of every street and where most of them are laying buried under the streets," Settle said. "Like I said, Tim has helped in every department at one time or another from collecting trash, hauling asphalt or event working on the sewer lines, which no one wants to do."

Settle said there are things people can learn, but the skills are achieved only by working the same job for several years.

"These are lessons learned by trial and error," Settle said. "Tim has a lot of this knowledge. Tim will be missed by all of us at the City of Fredericktown. We wish him the best on the next chapter of his life and a happy retirement. Thanks for all you have done for the City of Fredericktown and good luck."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.