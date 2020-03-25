Altering plans due to evolving COVID-19 health situation

We returned to the State Capitol this week with the goal of approving the budget for 2021, but altered our plans as a result of the evolving COVID-19 health situation and the potential impact it will have on the state’s economy.

After we postponed the 2021 budget we turned our attention to a supplemental budget bill which will provide critical funding to help the state address the spread of the coronavirus.

We approved a supplemental budget bill that will provide the state with extra spending authority for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

This also includes an increase of $33 million in federal funds to be appropriated for aid across the state to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. These dollars will likely be used for testing equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as items like food assistance, emergency paid leave and emergency unemployment insurance.

We do not have all the solutions in Jefferson City, because we don’t know what we’re up against. We’ve heard from health care providers. We’ve heard from people all over the state. We don’t know what the scope of this is yet. But what I do know is that as we start to understand it more, we will do everything within our power to meet the needs of all Missourians.