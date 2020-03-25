Altering plans due to evolving COVID-19 health situation

We returned to the State Capitol this week with the goal of approving the budget for 2021, but altered our plans as a result of the evolving COVID-19 health situation and the potential impact it will have on the state’s economy.
After we postponed the 2021 budget we turned our attention to a supplemental budget bill which will provide critical funding to help the state address the spread of the coronavirus.
We approved a supplemental budget bill that will provide the state with extra spending authority for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
This also includes an increase of $33 million in federal funds to be appropriated for aid across the state to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. These dollars will likely be used for testing equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as items like food assistance, emergency paid leave and emergency unemployment insurance.
We do not have all the solutions in Jefferson City, because we don’t know what we’re up against. We’ve heard from health care providers. We’ve heard from people all over the state. We don’t know what the scope of this is yet. But what I do know is that as we start to understand it more, we will do everything within our power to meet the needs of all Missourians.
Governor Parson Announces April 7 Municipal Elections are Postponed until June 2 due to COVID-19 and in response to a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
I support the postponing of our Missouri municipal elections and see it as a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
Those with questions regarding COVID-19 can also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411.
Concerned about COVID-19?
