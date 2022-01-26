Alternative School Spotlight

Imagine being separated in class depending on your hair color. The students with brown hair would receive limitless computer time, candy, and extra rewards for the day, while students with blonde or red hair would receive extra work, no reward time, and no special snack.

This was the reality in Mrs. Sutton’s class as she taught her students about the struggles of African Americans during the times of segregation.

When asked how each group felt, the students who received rewards felt giddy with excitement and did not seem concerned for the other group. The students who did not receive rewards were very upset, especially due to the fact that they couldn’t help what hair color they had.

After this exercise, students researched and watched many videos about segregation and inequality in the United States, influential people who were involved in the Civil Rights Movement, and studied the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Students created a timeline of Dr. King’s life, listened to his “I Have A Dream” speech, and answered questions about his life and his contributions to the United States and their citizens.

It is important to teach our students the value of equality and respect for all people. We enjoyed learning about Dr. King and learned many valuable lessons that I hope they use in the future.

“Darkness can not drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

