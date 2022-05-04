 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Always something to do

Dove

Here we are at the beginning of another month.

The year is flying by faster than I would like. But, we learn to go along with whatever comes our way and hopefully make the very best of each new day.

As I said in the title, it seems there is always something we can do. Of course, this week alone is full of activities. Thursday begins with the National Day of Prayer. Not that we all shouldn’t be praying every day, but it has been set aside as a day for our nation to come together in worship and prayer for our country. I dare say we need it.

For our own town, Thursday is also the Chamber of Commerce meeting earlier in the day. That evening is the little Prince and Princess Contest which officially begins our Azalea Festival weekend of events. This event is always filled with excited, sometimes unhappy little ones, waiting to show off their waves and smiles.

Friday evening brings the always interesting Queen competition and coronation. The Azalea Festival carnival rides and craft exhibits are open to the public to enjoy as well.

Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast for those interested, a golf tournament, a fun run/walk (not that that is for all of us, but more power to those who participate), a car show on the Court Square, exhibits, bands playing, all types of foods and drinks, contests, and a day of fun and excitement. It ends with a dance at the Eagles Club at 8 p.m.

Sunday begins with a church service at 8 a.m. at the Azalea Pavilion, and the parade beginning at 2 p.m.

Sunday is also Mother’s Day, so this would be a very nice time for you to spend with your mother and give her the love and appreciation she deserves.

And if you didn’t realize it, these are just a few things one might do during the first week of May. Then we still have the rest of the month with varied activities. People who complain or say there’s never anything to do just need to take a look around them and decide to participate. Don’t let the world and experiences pass you by and regret not being a part of this wonderful life that God has so generously given to us. Live and enjoy your blessings.

