January 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
In his inaugural address, he pledged unity, stating, “I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”
Those are fine words, but the proof is always in the pudding. We got our answer a few short hours later. President Biden went into the oval office and, with the stroke of a pen, fired tens of thousands of Americans, prioritized illegal immigrants over American citizens, and weakened our national security. And that was just Day One. As I watched these actions, it made me even more appreciative of all we accomplished working in partnership with President Trump.
After years of leading from behind, America last became America First. Over the past four years, our country’s economy has flourished thanks to reduced regulations, lower taxes, more energy independence, and improved trade deals that prioritize American workers. The forgotten men and women of this country were forgotten no more.
The economic resurgence began with passing the largest working-class tax cuts in our nation’s history, which put more money in the pockets of millions of hardworking Americans and gave small businesses the relief they need to flourish. This led to hiring more workers and the lowest unemployment rate in generations. Together with thousands and thousands of pages of regulatory relief and red tape cut the workers, manufacturers, and small business owners that make our nation the strongest in the world can continue their pursuit of the American dream a little easier.
For the first time in nearly 70 years, the United States has become the global leader in exporting energy production, making us less dependent on foreign countries. A typical American family now pays less in electricity and at the gas pump. This new approach has allowed the energy market to flourish, creating tens of thousands of new jobs.
American Farmers have been a staple of the United States since our nation’s founding. For years and years, they have worked tirelessly to put food on our tables. After decades of watching their opportunities diminish, the unfair trade deals negotiated by heavy-handed Washington bureaucrats were updated and rebalanced under the United States Mexico Canada Alliance. This new agreement created a more level playing field for American farmers, ranchers, and agriculture workers. New markets were opened up and free trade became fair trade.
President Trump boldly declared that we are a nation of laws and set out to enforce our nation’s immigration laws fairly. Over the past four years, 452 miles of border wall were built, ensuring we make it clear to cartel members, coyotes who traffic humans into slavery, and other criminals that the United States is serious about protecting our borders.
Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed greatly to ensure our freedoms and our way of life. Over the past four years, we have passed transformational reforms at the VA that ensure we keep the promise to these heroes, and that they will receive the best care possible, regardless of where it takes place. We have brought accountability to those who took advantage of our veterans, improved educational benefits, and greatly improved access to mental health services.
Over the last year, our nation has been devastated by the deadly global COVID-19 pandemic. From the instant this virus hit the United States, President Trump’s early actions to restrict travel from foreign nations saved countless lives while he mobilized the full strength of the government to develop a safe vaccine, something that would normally take several years, but President Trump accomplished in less than one. The decision to not mandate lockdowns by Washington elites was met with loud cries but as we’ve seen, people can make the best decisions for themselves and their community better than any politician ever could.
These are just a few of the many accomplishments we have achieved together. When America is united, America wins. It’s that simple. Southern Missouri can be proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I promise that I will be fighting every day to preserve the hard-fought gains we’ve made the last four years.
I hope President Biden lives up to his rhetoric, but so far, the only unity Joe Biden seems interested in achieving is between the most extreme parts of the Democratic party.
That’s why, as we look to the future, we must continue the fight to put America First.