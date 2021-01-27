America first

For the first time in nearly 70 years, the United States has become the global leader in exporting energy production, making us less dependent on foreign countries. A typical American family now pays less in electricity and at the gas pump. This new approach has allowed the energy market to flourish, creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

American Farmers have been a staple of the United States since our nation’s founding. For years and years, they have worked tirelessly to put food on our tables. After decades of watching their opportunities diminish, the unfair trade deals negotiated by heavy-handed Washington bureaucrats were updated and rebalanced under the United States Mexico Canada Alliance. This new agreement created a more level playing field for American farmers, ranchers, and agriculture workers. New markets were opened up and free trade became fair trade.

President Trump boldly declared that we are a nation of laws and set out to enforce our nation’s immigration laws fairly. Over the past four years, 452 miles of border wall were built, ensuring we make it clear to cartel members, coyotes who traffic humans into slavery, and other criminals that the United States is serious about protecting our borders.