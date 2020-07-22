America needs more options for meat processing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.” This saying goes at least as far back as Don Quixote, written in 1615, and is probably much older. While the proverb’s wisdom is obvious to anyone who has spent much time in a barnyard, some of the people who should understand it best have strayed much too far from its warning.

Today more than 80 percent of American beef is processed by only four companies. Just three companies control 63 percent of our pork. Five companies process more than 60 percent of our poultry. We’re putting far too many eggs in far too few baskets.

Unfortunately, the owners of processing plants aren’t the only thing that has grown larger. In fact, the processing plants themselves have grown dramatically in recent years. The largest pork processor in the country, Smithfield’s facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina, can process 34,500 hogs per day. This single location accounts for seven percent of the national daily supply. Seven other plants can process more than 20,000 head daily. Each of these individual plants handles more than four percent of national production.

When even one of these consolidated plants slows down or shuts down, it can impact the national meat market. We saw this in the spring as COVID-19 infections among workers in several large plants sent the supply chain haywire.