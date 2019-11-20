Johnee Hargis, Savannah Hinkle, Malyn Adams and Jonas Spain are former members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter who recently received the American FFA Degree.
Earning the degree means Hargis, Hinkle, Adams, and Spain are in a select group of individuals to be recognized for years of academic and professional excellence. The honor was presented Nov. 2, at the 92nd National FFA Convention, in Indianapolis, IN.
The four local members join an elite group of only 55 former Fredericktown chapter members to receive this honor since the chapter was chartered in 1929. Less than one in 154 FFA members nationwide advance through the local chapter and state FFA degree programs to earn the American degree.
You have free articles remaining.
The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. To be eligible, members must have earned and productively invested $7,500 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also make it their mission to demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement. Each award recipient receives the gold American FFA Degree key, and a certificate in a blue leatherette frame. The degree recognition program is sponsored by Case IH, Elanco, and Syngenta as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members – all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture – as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The National FFA Organization changed to its present name in 1988, in recognition of the growth and diversity of agriculture and agricultural education. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ffa.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.