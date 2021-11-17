American FFA Degree earned by local members

Kenlee Montgomery, Ivan Smallen, Jessica Smothers, and Nicole Lawrence, members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter, received their American FFA Degree this past year.
Earning the degree means recipients are in a select group of individuals to be recognized for years of academic and professional excellence. The honor was presented Oct. 30, 2021 at the 94th National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN.
Kenlee, Ivan, Jessica, and Nicole joined an elite group of only sixty-two former Fredericktown chapter members to receive this honor since the chapter was chartered in 1929. Less than one in 154 FFA members nationwide advance through the local chapter and state FFA degree programs to earn the American degree.
The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. To be eligible, members must have earned and productively invested $7,500 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also make it their mission to demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement. Each award recipient receives the gold American FFA Degree key, and a certificate in a blue leatherette frame. The degree recognition program is sponsored by Case IH, Elanco, and Syngenta as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members – all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture – as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The National FFA Organization changed to its present name in 1988, in recognition of the growth and diversity of agriculture and agricultural education. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ffa.org for more information.