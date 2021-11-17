American FFA Degree earned by local members

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members – all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture – as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The National FFA Organization changed to its present name in 1988, in recognition of the growth and diversity of agriculture and agricultural education. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ffa.org for more information.