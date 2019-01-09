The American Heart Association recently launched #NoMOHeartDisease, a year-long initiative created to increase awareness and reduce the prevalence of heart disease in Missouri. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Missouri, taking the lives of 14,000 Missourians each year. The American Heart Association has provided over $12 million to fund research studies in Missouri over the past five years.
Each month, #NoMOHeartDisease focuses on a different heart disease survivor from Missouri. January’s featured #NoMOHeartDisease survivor is Jana Smith of Joplin. Jana has a family history of heart disease that spans three generations. Jana lost both her grandmother and mother to the disease.
Of why she chose to be part of the initiative Jana remarked, “I lost my mom to heart disease when I was only 16; my mom lost her mom to heart disease when she was only 12. I have a 5-year-old son, and I don’t want him to go through what my mom and I had to go through. I think it is important to spread awareness and to educate Missourians that heart disease poses a real risk to our families.”
Each featured survivor’s story is told through video, blog and social media, all of which can be found at heart.org/nomoheartdisease. Video production services for the #NoMOHeartDisease initiative were donated by Rogue Route.
Through survivor stories, #NoMOHeartDisease educates Missourians on the risks and prevalence of heart disease, and the changes they can make to prevent it. The initiative also works to spotlight communities throughout Missouri, increases awareness of legislative priorities that affect the health of Missourians and unite heart disease survivors.
The #NoMOHeartDisease initiative unites Missouri heart disease survivors and those close to them through the American Heart Association’s support network. The network is an online community made up of survivors, caregivers, family members and friends whose lives have been affected by cardiovascular disease or stroke. The network provides a supportive environment where people can ask questions, share experiences, offer guidance and provide support to one another during challenging times.
#NoMOHeartDisease can be found at heart.org/nomoheartdisease. The American Heart Association also posts about the initiative on their Missouri Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Survivors are encouraged to share their heart disease stories, and Missourians are encouraged to interact with the initiative, by using #NoMOHeartDisease on social media.
