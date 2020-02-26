An easy way to make a difference

The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature, often called SHL, is a group of Missouri citizens, age 60 or older who volunteer their time to advocate on behalf of the older adults in Missouri. These delegates are elected from each of the 10 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) in Missouri. Each AAA delegation consists of 12 representatives and 3 senators. The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature, created in 1973, is the first such organization in the United States.

Elections are held in May and after the election and appointing of officers, the local SHL delegates meet to discuss issues that affect Missouri seniors. Each AAA’s delegation can submit up to seven proposals they have voted as important to them, their area and the seniors of Missouri. A smaller committee then considers these proposals and similar proposals are combined and then the approved proposals are debated in a model legislative session patterned after the MO General Assembly. The session is held in Jefferson City in the fall of each year. Many of the activities take place in the Senate and House chambers of the Capitol building. This legislative session allows SHL delegates to debate the different priorities from all over the state and select the ones that best help Missouri seniors.

