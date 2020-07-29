Have you ever been the recipient of an inheritance?
If you have ever watched the television show "Antique Roadshow," you’ve probably been surprised at some of the items that participants have brought to have evaluated. It is always interesting to me to see the variety of things that people have inherited. It turns out that many, many items are worth little to nothing. Yet some that you wouldn’t consider being valuable turn out to be worth thousands.
The expressions on the faces of the owners when they realize how much their possession is worth are interesting. Some are truly shocked! Others aren’t very surprised at all. Items range from furniture that belonged in families, jewelry that was either passed along or found at a yard sale, elegant pieces of glassware, pottery, or sculpted metalwork, or artwork made from a variety of materials that no longer exist.
Years ago, I inherited a small sum of money from an aunt. It came at a time when we were needing some furniture for the girls' room. After the girls left home, several of them were able to use that furniture at different times and places, and today it is still in one of the homes. Every time I see those pieces, I think of my aunt and what she meant in my life.
A piece of property, a home, a set of dishes, a gun, or piece of jewelry may mean a lot to us, yet all of these are material possessions that will eventually fade away. Our Heavenly Father has provided each of us with “An inheritance that can never perish, spoil, or fade away” (1 Peter 1:4), if we will only accept and believe on Him. How exciting is that. It is kept in heaven for each of us.
If you own some special item that you have received as an inheritance, enjoy it, use it, treasure it, and appreciate the person from whom it came. But never forget that it is a temporary item that will not last throughout eternity. God’s inheritance is in heaven and will never deteriorate.
