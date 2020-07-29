× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever been the recipient of an inheritance?

If you have ever watched the television show "Antique Roadshow," you’ve probably been surprised at some of the items that participants have brought to have evaluated. It is always interesting to me to see the variety of things that people have inherited. It turns out that many, many items are worth little to nothing. Yet some that you wouldn’t consider being valuable turn out to be worth thousands.

The expressions on the faces of the owners when they realize how much their possession is worth are interesting. Some are truly shocked! Others aren’t very surprised at all. Items range from furniture that belonged in families, jewelry that was either passed along or found at a yard sale, elegant pieces of glassware, pottery, or sculpted metalwork, or artwork made from a variety of materials that no longer exist.

Years ago, I inherited a small sum of money from an aunt. It came at a time when we were needing some furniture for the girls' room. After the girls left home, several of them were able to use that furniture at different times and places, and today it is still in one of the homes. Every time I see those pieces, I think of my aunt and what she meant in my life.