What Speaker Pelosi and her progressive pals are doing in the halls of our U.S. Capitol seems to defy even Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s most liberal interpretation of the Constitution and laws of the United States. Our Founders crafted the remedy of impeachment for serious situations and provided instructions for how that process would happen. Even though they were careful to make sure impeachment would not be used for purely partisan gains, that is exactly what Pelosi and the liberal elite have been trying to do.
Ever since he was elected President, the Left has been committed to removing President Trump from office. That is why there were 70 Democrats who voted for the President to be impeached even before Robert Mueller said anything about his months-long investigation. They have made it clear that they will stop at nothing to steal the election away from the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump to be our 45th President.
Congressional Impeachment proceedings require the highest levels of fairness and due process. These values are at the heart of our democratic process and are enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Yet so far, this process has failed to follow any of the basic procedures that were afforded to every other President in our history. Both President Nixon and President Clinton were treated with fairness, shown their standard due process rights, and were litigated in the public space. However, President Trump has had a much different experience from Speaker Pelosi.
Under this kangaroo court, he has been unable to provide evidence for his defense, has not been allowed to provide lawyers for those being forced to testify, he has not been permitted to see any evidence being used against him, and he cannot cross-examine any of the witnesses. Instead, Nancy Pelosi and her socialist understudy Adam Schiff are conducting their witch hunt in secret and controlling the narrative by selectively leaking information to the pro-impeachment press. That is because this investigation has never been about uncovering the truth, but about creating a fact pattern that supports their dream of removing President Trump from office.
You have free articles remaining.
The Left has been so obsessed with taking down the President they are now less than 13 months away from the next election and have no meaningful accomplishments to speak of. Over the last year, under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, Congress has not been able to get a single piece of legislation to the President’s desk which would help the middle class. Instead of working to find common ground on the issues we can all agree on, they have just wasted time litigating the results of the last presidential election.
In stark contrast, during President Trump’s first two years in office and under a Republican controlled Congress, we got things done. We rebuilt our military to keep our country safe, rolled back burdensome regulations costing our economy $33 billion to save the average American household $3,100, and passed massive tax cuts that have benefited American families, leading to the lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years. These are the real results that President Trump has delivered for hardworking Americans.
Speaker Pelosi and her liberal majority have moved forward with only the fourth ever impeachment investigation of an American President. Consumed with hatred and blinded by their partisanship, the Democratic Leadership is making reckless decisions that abandon the Constitution and undermine our American values. As their show trial moves forward without any due process or respect for the rule of law, I know all Americans will see this for what it is: an un-American process and politics at its worst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.