And then there were nine

On the final day of hearings, we learned more about Amy Coney Barrett the person, not the judge. In remarkable testimony from Laura Wolk, the first blind woman to clerk at the Supreme Court, we heard about how Barrett helped guide and mentor her while she was enrolled at Notre Dame’s Law School. Laura talked about struggling during her first semester of Law School; how technological limitations were holding her back from succeeding and how she was having to spend an inordinate amount of time dealing with things like navigating the grocery store on her own in a new area, to figuring out how to get the equipment she needed to keep up with her studies and that she was falling behind, and fearing failing out. She talked about being assigned to one of Judge Barrett’s classes and when confiding in Judge Barrett her struggles, she shared the now famous response from Judge Barrett: “Laura, this is no longer your problem. It’s my problem.” The investment Judge Barrett made in her had a direct impact – it helped her succeed as a law student and become a clerk on the Supreme Court.