“…And To All A Good Night!” MCRSP Enjoys Christmas Banquet

A fun evening of wonderful food, fun entertainment, and holiday music was enjoyed on the evening of December 9, 2021, when Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) met at Pinecrest Banquet Center for its annual Christmas Banquet.

Approximately 42 members and guests, many dressed to compete in the “Ugly Sweater Contest,” were led by MCRSP member and choir director Alice Macke as they sang “God Bless America.” A dinner blessing was given by MCRSP member Dennis Graham prior to everyone enjoying a delicious buffet dinner.

As attendees finished their meals, retiring President David Stevens recounted the year’s activities and achievements for MCRSP.

Following his remarks, Dave introduced Vice-President Cherilyn Stephens to lead the inauguration of the new 2022 MCRSP officers. With help from the membership in attendance, the following members were inducted: Kim Steska, president; Dave Stevens, president-elect; Christy Johnson, treasurer; LeeAnne Vest, recording secretary; and Linda Hogan, corresponding secretary (absent).

Once the business portion of the evening was complete, entertainment was first provided by Dennis Graham, who sang “Oh Holy Night” accompanied by Dave Stevens on keyboard. Next, FHS choir members Alyssa Sample, Kaitlynn Maas, and Kiera Lett treated the group to a capella renditions of traditional Christmas songs.

A panel of impartial judges viewed the ugly sweaters on display and awarded third place to Elaine Schwent, second place to Sherry Laut (both of whom received a cherished fruitcake), and first place to Sally Hovis who was bestowed a kit to create her own fruitcake.

As the festivities ended, a Christmas Trivia Game was led by Christy Johnson before a drawing was held for the beautiful poinsettia plants which were the table centerpieces for the evening.

The group was dismissed by new President Kim Steska with a wish for a Merry Christmas and a reminder that the group’s next meeting would be at 10 a.m., January 13, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

