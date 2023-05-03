The Fredericktown FFA recently had a donation made to our chapter from the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund.
This donation greatly benefits students with financial obligations on trips, buying jackets, etc.
To support this fund there is a benefit in October with an auction and events to raise money. This past year they also had a side-by-side benefit ride. All money that is raised goes to support the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund, the fund sponsors scholarships and other beneficial needs of students in the district and surrounding schools.