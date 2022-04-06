Anna Kisner Memorial Fund donates to FFA

The Fredericktown FFA chapter recently received a donation from the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund.

This donation greatly benefits students with financial obligations on trips, buying jackets, etc. To support this fund there is a benefit in October with an auction and events to raise money.

This past year they also had a side-by-side benefit ride. All money that is raised goes to support the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund, the fund sponsors scholarships and other beneficial needs of students in the district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0