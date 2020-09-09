 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anna Kisner Memorial Trail Ride
0 comments

Anna Kisner Memorial Trail Ride

{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone is welcome to the Anna Kisner Memorial Trail Ride, Oct. 2-4, at the Larry and Deana Kisner Farm (1300 Wayne County 205, Silva, Missouri).

Friday, there will be a pre-party and camper setup. Early arrivals are welcome. The trail ride starts at 10 a.m., and all trail riders will be entered into a drawing for the appreciation buckle. There will be a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. and an auction at 5 p.m. There are drawings and t-shirts for sale. There will be smoked pork, and partcipants are encouraged to bring a potluck dish.

All proceeds will be donated to the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship.

For more information, contact Larry Kisner-573-846-7490; Delana Kisner-573-714-4281; Missy Johnson-573-944-0386; or Tim Johnson-573-944-7957.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Kyle Smallen II, 35, of Fredericktown to Charity Lynn White, 37, of FredericktownRochelle Elizabeth Moore, 26, of Fredericktown to Sier…

+2
Eagle Scout Project
Democrat News

Eagle Scout Project

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a …

Jonathan Eugene Turner
Obituaries

Jonathan Eugene Turner

Jonathan Eugene Turner, 41, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born October 20, 1978 in Fredericktown, the son of Mike and Karen Turner.

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd
Obituaries

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd, 103, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born January 3, 1917 in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, the daughter of Dolly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News