Everyone is welcome to the Anna Kisner Memorial Trail Ride, Oct. 2-4, at the Larry and Deana Kisner Farm (1300 Wayne County 205, Silva, Missouri).
Friday, there will be a pre-party and camper setup. Early arrivals are welcome. The trail ride starts at 10 a.m., and all trail riders will be entered into a drawing for the appreciation buckle. There will be a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. and an auction at 5 p.m. There are drawings and t-shirts for sale. There will be smoked pork, and partcipants are encouraged to bring a potluck dish.
All proceeds will be donated to the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship.
For more information, contact Larry Kisner-573-846-7490; Delana Kisner-573-714-4281; Missy Johnson-573-944-0386; or Tim Johnson-573-944-7957.
