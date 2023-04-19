Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 22 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 23rd opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Amy Long at 573/783-6555 ext. 406.