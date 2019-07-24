{{featured_button_text}}

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church's Annual Kettle Beef/Chicken'n Dumpling Dinner is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 3, 2019. The dinner features all you can eat with mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, tomatoes, fruit salad, cake and drink.

