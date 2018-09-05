Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library will be holding its annual book sale from Sept. 8 through 15.

In addition to adult fiction and non-fiction items this year's sale will feature several thousand children's, juvenile and young adult items received from Parkway South School District in St. Louis.

The library sees this as a great opportunity for families, home school groups and churches to expand on their collections.

The sale will open at 9 a.m., Sept. 8 and will continue during normal library hours until closing at 1 p.m., Sept. 15. 

Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with additional last hours until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will go to support the library.

