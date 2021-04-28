 Skip to main content
Annual Rotary Azalea Breakfast
Annual Rotary Azalea Breakfast

RotaryWheel

The annual Azalea Festival was put on hold in 2020, but it's full steam ahead with the festival this year.

Among the many traditions included in the festival is the Rotary Club Azalea Breakfast. 

The breakfast will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at the Methodist Church on South Main Street in Fredericktown.

The breakfast fundraiser helps the Rotary Club provide multiple scholarships to local high school seniors each year.

Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club member or at the door, May 8.

