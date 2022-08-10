 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another day, another storm

Power Line Brought Down By Strong Winds

A storm front, which rolled through this area Monday afternoon, brought with it strong winds and heavy rains. The area of North Main Street from Court Square to LaChance Street remained closed for several hours as Fredericktown City Light and Water replaced a downed electric pole and lines. The electric outage associated with the damage was isolated. 

 Alan Kopitsky

