Another successful fireworks celebration

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club's Independence Day Celebration, this year titled "Fireworks and Fun," brought many out to enjoy the festive fireworks display.

Vendors returned to the soccer fields this year with games for kids, face painting, lemon shakeups, corn hole, ring toss, cotton candy, and even a bounce house.

Families came out early to enjoy the extra activities and find a perfect spot on the grass to watch the sky light up after dark.

The concession stand was also open with all the money raised from sales to be used for the Optimist Club youth programs.

"I would like to give a big thank you to our Fredericktown Optimist Club for putting on the fireworks show, opening the concession stand, and having vendors and games for people to check out," Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker said. "It was well organized and there were many people who came and enjoyed the event. The firework show itself was great, and the grand finale was one you definitely did not want to miss."

Parker said, it is so great to see families and friends gathering together and celebrating America's independence.

"Thank you to all of the people who came out and enjoyed the event," Parker said.

The Optimist Club would like to thank everybody who donated. Without the financial support of the community the fireworks display would not be possible.

Financial contributors include: Dominos, Cap America, Madison County Title Company, City of Fredericktown, Sargent Construction, New Era Bank, Gateway Motors, Chuck's Short Stop, Gifford Lumber Company, SMTS, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and Ozarks Federal.

The Optimist Club would also like to thank the Fredericktown Police Department, Fredericktown Fire Department and Madison County Ambulance District for being on the scene and helping with traffic.

Organizers, as well as the community, are already looking forward to having the event again next year.