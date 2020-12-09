Another successful performance at KABMS

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone performed the musical "Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood" last week.
Due to social distancing, attendance was limited, tickets were required for the two performances and the dress rehearsal was performed for the grade with the highest attendance rather than the whole middle school.
The play is based off of a book written by Charlie Lovett with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur and was produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. It was directed by Tana Hudson with Choir Director Lisa Lewis, Pit Director Josh Politte and makeup done by Amanda Wengler.
The talented actors and actresses were accompanied by choir members from KABMS, Curtis Lewis played the alto saxophone, Josh Politte played the drums and Lisa Lewis played the piano.
The story followed three princes, Wise Prince Jason played by Carson Buntion, Strong Prince Justin played by Zach Tuller and Loud Prince Frank played by Josh Ward, who are all trying to win the heart of Little Red Riding Hood played by Sophie Yilmaz.
The entire cast were captivating as they took on their roles with confidence.
The King played by Sophie Haferkamp, and Queen played by Walela Carroll called upon the Fairy Godmother played by Brooklynn Mills to settle the dispute between the princes and find them suitable wives.
The Fairy Godmother then set three tasks, but the Evil Queen played by Paige Maas was hired by Mr. and Mrs. Hood played by Molly and Ella Clauser to prevent Little Red Riding Hood from finding a match and leaving home.
Throughout the play, members of the cast gave wonderful performances including a duet between Mills and Maas as they sang about the fairy tale blues.
There was also plenty of comedy throughout the play such as when the narrators played by Claire Warden and Gwinnaviere Dolan would pause the performance with their remote control to make comments and even hit the "happily ever after button" at the end.
Warden and Dolan also brought several laughs in their secondary roles as Oswald and Gerald, the front and back halves of a dragon. One line had the duo contemplating a new profession because everyone chases them and celebrates when they leave.
As more characters are introduced, the audience learns Little Red Riding Hood has two sisters, Medium Purple Riding Hood played by Amy Tuller and Big Green Riding Hood played by Laila Stephens and those sisters seem to have a lot in common with Prince Justin and Jason.
A trio performance by Tuller, Stephens and Yilmaz, as they sang a song about boys and how "you can't live with them but I'm still going to get me one," was definitely a highlight. Yilmaz sang "stop all the chatter it shouldn't matter as long as he's got heart."
Other notable roles include Sophie played by Charis Moss, Emma played by Diera Smallwood, Grandma played by Haley Tucker, Big Bad Wolf played by Kacie Blanford and Louise the UPS Gal played by June McCombs.
The entire cast had a spotless performance and, at the end, Loud Prince Frank conquered all three tasks and won the right to "woo" Red Riding Hood.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!