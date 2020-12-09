Another successful performance at KABMS

The Fairy Godmother then set three tasks, but the Evil Queen played by Paige Maas was hired by Mr. and Mrs. Hood played by Molly and Ella Clauser to prevent Little Red Riding Hood from finding a match and leaving home.

Throughout the play, members of the cast gave wonderful performances including a duet between Mills and Maas as they sang about the fairy tale blues.

There was also plenty of comedy throughout the play such as when the narrators played by Claire Warden and Gwinnaviere Dolan would pause the performance with their remote control to make comments and even hit the "happily ever after button" at the end.

Warden and Dolan also brought several laughs in their secondary roles as Oswald and Gerald, the front and back halves of a dragon. One line had the duo contemplating a new profession because everyone chases them and celebrates when they leave.

As more characters are introduced, the audience learns Little Red Riding Hood has two sisters, Medium Purple Riding Hood played by Amy Tuller and Big Green Riding Hood played by Laila Stephens and those sisters seem to have a lot in common with Prince Justin and Jason.