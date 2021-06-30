Another successful Rotary Breakfast

Thanks to the residents of Madison County, the Rotary Club Azalea Breakfast was a success this year.
As a result, the club was able to award three $1,000 scholarships to FHS graduates Teralyn Cox, Madison Jennings, and Maggie Mathes.
The Rotary Club would also like to thank the Methodist Church, Pinecrest Camp, and all the volunteers for their assistance and participation in this community event.
