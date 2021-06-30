 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another successful Rotary Breakfast
0 comments

Another successful Rotary Breakfast

{{featured_button_text}}
RotaryWheel

Thanks to the residents of Madison County, the Rotary Club Azalea Breakfast was a success this year.

As a result, the club was able to award three $1,000 scholarships to FHS graduates Teralyn Cox, Madison Jennings, and Maggie Mathes.

The Rotary Club would also like to thank the Methodist Church, Pinecrest Camp, and all the volunteers for their assistance and participation in this community event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seeking Forever Home
Democrat News

Seeking Forever Home

A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to re…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …

Bill Peppers
Obituaries

Bill Peppers

Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (H…

Tina Marie Morgan
Obituaries

Tina Marie Morgan

Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to …

A return to nearly normal
Democrat News

A return to nearly normal

Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News